Northam announces over $95 million in grants to criminal justice programs

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam announced on Thursday that awards totaling more than $95 million in federal grant funding will be distributed throughout the state to support criminal justice programs.

Of that, just over $14 million will go to Hampton Roads and surrounding communities. The 374 grants will fund more than 2,460 positions in state and local programs for 229 localities, nonprofit organizations, and state agencies throughout the state.

The grants will go towards behavioral health programs for the incarcerated and those returning to the community.

In the Hampton Roads areas, funds include going to police departments, probation facilitates, jails, and numerous non-profit organizations — to name a few.

The awards were approved on May 21 by the Criminal Justice Services Board of the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.

“Protecting the health and safety of Virginians has been at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Northam. “These grants will help sustain the operation of critical public safety services and law enforcement agencies, and ensure that criminal justice programs can continue to deliver essential support that meets the needs of our communities.”

“Comprehensive mental health and substance use disorder treatment is vitally important for the justice-involved population, which is disproportionately likely to be impacted by these issues,” said state officials with the governer’s office.

“In addition, these programs will support victim services, child advocacy programs, as well as pre-trial and post-incarceration services.”

The programs to receive funding include Critical Incident Stress Management, Comprehensive Community Corrections Act and Pretrial Services Act, the Pre and Post Incarceration Services Program, the Jail Mental Health Pilot Program, the Addiction Recovery Grant Program, the Resident Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT), the School Resource Officer Incentive Grant Program.

Additionally, the Victims Services Grant Program, the School-Based Victim Services Grant Program, the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Victim Fund, the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Title II Formula Grants Program, the Court-Appointed Special Advocate Program, and Child Advocacy Center and Child Treatment will receive grants.

The complete list of distributed grants is available here.

READ MORE: Full Release

Latest News