Northam announces new highway markers highlighting African American history

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam announced on Friday that 20 new state highway markers highlighting African American history will be posted throughout Virginia — one of which, will be in Norfolk.

The announcement comes on Juneteenth, just days after Northam set the date as a paid state holiday and declared the observance across Virginia. Each marker will help educate the public with accurate information from history as they recognize people, locations, or events important in African American history throughout the Commonwealth.

The exact location for Norfolk’s marker has not been released yet but it will be in honor of Sgt. William H. Carney.

Carney was born into slavery in Norfolk. Once he obtained his freedom, he settled in New Bedford,

Massachusettes around 1856. In February of 1863, shortly after the Emancipation Proclamation — which authorized African American men to serve in combat in the U.S. Army — he enlisted in the 54th Massachusetts Vol. Infantry Regiment. Carney was quickly promoted to sergeant.

On July 18, 1863, the 54th led an attack on Fort Wagner near Charleston, S.C. Carney retrieved the American flag from the regiment’s wounded color guard and while under heavy fire, he carried the flag to the fort’s parapet. Despite serious wounds, he withdrew it when his unit was pushed back. Carney received the Medal of Honor on May 23, 1900.

Five of the 20 new markers were suggested by students across the Commonwealth in the governor’s Inaugural Black History Month Historical Marker Contest.

“The Commonwealth’s storied past is complicated and painful, but it is important to step up and tell a more inclusive story,” said Northam.

“As we elevate Juneteenth, celebrating and acknowledging the contributions of our Black communities and history is a critical and imperative step forward–especially through historical markers that are highly visible across the Commonwealth.”

The new state historical highway markers were approved by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources on June 18.

“It is past time for Virginians to more fully understand and appreciate the experiences and many contributions of African Americans who shaped the Virginia of today,” said Director of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources Julie Langan. “Yesterday’s actions by the Board of Historic Resources couldn’t be more timely or fitting.”

The markers will be processed for forging and official posting dates have not been released yet.

Latest News