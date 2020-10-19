Northam announces Mid-Atlantic Wind Training Alliance to build wind energy workforce in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced the formation of the Mid-Atlantic Wind Training Alliance which is the state’s first offshore and onshore wind workforce training collaborative.
The Mid-Atlantic Wind Training Alliance will consist of the New College Institute, which will serve as the host institution, and joining forces with Centura College and the Mid-Atlantic Maritime Academy.
The program will offer industry required certifications that are critical to the operations and long-term maintenance of wind projects.
“Building a strong wind energy workforce will give the Commonwealth a significant competitive advantage in attracting onshore and offshore wind projects,” said Governor Northam.
The Alliance represents an important first step in what will be a much larger workforce development effort to support the renewable energy industries in Virginia.
Course offerings will span a wide variety of wind energy-related disciplines and provide students with a customizable portfolio of training options.
Programs will range from specific certifications to a year-long wind turbine technician program that bundles several industry-recognized certifications and prepares students to serve as certified installation technicians, inspectors, and maintenance technicians.
The Alliance plans to start offering programs in early 2021.
