Northam announces Mid-Atlantic Wind Training Alliance to build wind energy workforce in Virginia

Two of the offshore wind turbines have been constructed off the coast of Virginia Beach, Va., Monday, June 29, 2020. Two wind turbines are part of an offshore wind turbine project. The turbines will begin operation in August. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced the formation of the Mid-Atlantic Wind Training Alliance which is the state’s first offshore and onshore wind workforce training collaborative.

The Mid-Atlantic Wind Training Alliance will consist of the New College Institute, which will serve as the host institution, and joining forces with Centura College and the Mid-Atlantic Maritime Academy.

The program will offer industry required certifications that are critical to the operations and long-term maintenance of wind projects.

“Building a strong wind energy workforce will give the Commonwealth a significant competitive advantage in attracting onshore and offshore wind projects,” said Governor Northam.

The Alliance represents an important first step in what will be a much larger workforce development effort to support the renewable energy industries in Virginia.



Course offerings will span a wide variety of wind energy-related disciplines and provide students with a customizable portfolio of training options.



Programs will range from specific certifications to a year-long wind turbine technician program that bundles several industry-recognized certifications and prepares students to serve as certified installation technicians, inspectors, and maintenance technicians.



The Alliance plans to start offering programs in early 2021.

