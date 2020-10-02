Northam announces $100K Smithfield Foods donation to support homeless Virginia veterans

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam announced Friday that Smithfield Foods donated $100,000 to support programs for homeless veterans and their families in the Commonwealth.

“Smithfield Foods has been a leader in helping address the challenges faced by veterans who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and we are grateful for their ongoing support and partnership,” said Northam.

The donation adds to the $210,000 in previous contributions throughout the past four years supporting state programs for homeless veterans and their families. The Smithfield Foundation presented the award to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF) Veteran Homeless Fund.

“This significant donation will ensure that the Commonwealth can continue meeting the housing needs of our veterans and their families, especially amid this unprecedented health crisis,” Northam continued.

The state currently has systems in place to identify homeless veterans and help them find housing. As a result, in 2015, Virginia became the first state nationwide to be recognized by the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Veterans Affairs to functionally end veteran homelessness.

“At Smithfield, our ongoing commitment to support veterans directly aligns with the mission of Virginia’s Veteran Homeless Fund,” said Kenneth M. Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Smithfield Foods.

“We are pleased to provide resources to ensure the continued success of programs to help homeless veterans in our home state of Virginia. We are honored to give back to our nation’s veterans, in honor of their service and sacrifice for all of us.”

In Fiscal Year 2020, donations to the Veteran Homeless Fund helped nearly 200 veterans and their families move into permanent housing and enabled previously homeless veterans to remain in their homes. The Veteran Homeless Fund has assisted more than 900 Virginia veterans since its inception in 2016.

