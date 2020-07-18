No mask, no entry: Virginia ABC now requiring face coverings inside stores

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia ABC announced it will soon require customers to wear face masks inside its stores.

The new policy, which goes into effect July 20, will deny entry to any customer not wearing a store. However, the announcement said ABC will “make every attempt to provide a mask to customers who arrive without one.”

ABC said this policy change was made to align with CDC guidelines, which say face covering help decrease the spread of COVID-19.Virginia ABC announces the return of pre-pandemic store hours

“Evolving guidance from health officials stresses the importance of face masks as a way of protecting the health and well-being of the communities that we serve,” said Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “The vast majority of our customers have followed our direction these last few weeks and consistently wear face masks in our stores; however our no mask, no entry policy is to ensure as safe a shopping experience as feasible. We know that it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering. In those cases, we suggest curbside pickup as an alternative to in-store shopping.”

Here are some other changes Virginia ABC has made over the last few months:

Mandatory use of face masks by store employees

Plexiglas shields at registers

Floor markers to ensure customers stand at least 6 feet apart from one another

Daily cleaning and sanitizing with particular attention to most frequented areas including checkout counters and high-touch surfaces such as door handles and knobs

Hand sanitizer at registers for customer and employee use

“We’ve worked hard to create a shopping environment that is safe for customers and employees,” Hill said. “We want a bottle to be the only thing you take home from one of our stores.”

Form more information on how Virginia ABC is responding to the coronavirus outbreak you can visit their website.

Latest Posts: