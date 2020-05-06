New partnership in Virginia supports long-term care facilities

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Long-term care facilities have been some of the hardest hit when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic and as a result, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association and the Virginia Department of Health have partnered to provide some long-term support.

This new initiative was announced on May 6 and will provide collaboration between state agencies and health providers to give resources and aid to these facilities throughout the state.

“As we continue to battle COVID-19, it is critically important that all facets of the health care system work together to address the impact of this pandemic on Virginians,” said Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver. “My deepest appreciation goes out to VHHA and the other partners in this new collaborative, which is focused on caring for residents of long-term care facilities. This is truly an example of the village coming together to take care of one of our most vulnerable populations.”

Areas that will get this support include:

Infection prevention and control education and training;

Access to personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical supplies, including guidance and training on appropriate reprocessing and use of protective gear;

Access to COVID-19 testing and testing supplies;

Clinical practice and communication support;

Staffing support; and

Sharing of best practices and lessons learned by other health care organizations.

“This collaborative effort is timely because COVID-19 continues to place significant demands on Virginia’s health care delivery system,” said Dr. Michael P. McDermott, the President and CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare and the Chairman of VHHA’s Board of Directors. “While the virus indiscriminately affects people of all ages and demographics, its severe effects have disproportionately impacted elderly residents in long-term care facilities.”

He continues, “In light of these circumstances, and the fact that elderly patients seeking medical care frequently transition between long-term care facilities and hospitals, this pandemic makes it essential for hospitals and long-term care facilities to work together to limit community spread.”

The complete partnership making this possible is between the VHHA, VDH, VHEMP, and Jensen Hughes’ Russell Phillips and Associates which builds on the Long-Term Care Mutual Aid Plan (LTC-MAP) and Memorandum of Understanding.

The full announcement can be read online.

