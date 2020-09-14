Meet Erny, a pup sniffing out purposeful fires in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department welcomes a new specially trained furry friend to their team on Tuesday. Erny the arson dog just completed four weeks of training with his handler Fire Investigator Brian Acors and is ready to sniff out fire accelerants.
Acors and Erny will be working with the RFD and Richmond Police Department to point out where there is evidence of a fire being started on purpose.
Erny came from the State Farm Arson Dog Program, which has placed 425 dogs with fire departments since 1993. Like Erny, all of the arson dogs are Labrador retrievers or a mix between a golden retriever and Labrador. Labs are chosen for their ability to discriminate between scents and their “love to work” attitude.
Erny will live with his trainer will serving RFD and RPD.
