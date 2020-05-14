Richmond mayor seeks additional COVID-19 data from state before reopening city

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney asked for additional coronavirus data from the state in a letter sent Thursday to Gov. Ralph Northam, a request that the mayor said would need to be met before the city could take steps towards reopening.

Earlier in the week, the Richmond Health District Director Dr. Danny Avula called on the Virginia Department of Health to provide assistance to the city, at Stoney’s request, with creating “a city equivalent of the statewide percent positivity ratio,” according to the letter.

The letter lays out the mayor’s concerns over Richmond beginning “phase one” of Virginia’s plan to reopen, specifically the racial disparities in the city’s COVID-19 deaths and fears over “Richmond’s dense urban environment.”

“To be clear – I want to reopen our city,” Stoney wrote. “However, we should only take that step when there are adequate protections for our most vulnerable communities. “That is why I am writing to formally request that VDH provide locally coded testing data for the City of Richmond and the Central Virginia Region.”

Northam, who toured the Virginia Emergency Team Warehouse on Richmond’s northside on Thursday, told reporters that he has spoken with Stoney about the possibility of delaying “phase one” for the city.

“Until we can establish percent positivity over time and use the same metrics as the state, we cannot effectively monitor whether we should continue to move forward with the various phases of reopening, or if we need to reassess,” Stoney added. “This data should be critical to our joint decision-making. If this data cannot be provided, then I cannot justify risking the health and safety of the residents of the City of Richmond by moving forward with Phase One.”

Latest News