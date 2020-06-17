Localities and offices close to recognize Juneteenth in Hampton Roads

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam announced on Tuesday that Juneteenth is now recognized as a state holiday in Virginia.

The day celebrates the end of slavery in the United States and Northam said this day matters now because it says to Black communities, “Black history is American history.”

In the press conference, Northam was joined by State Senator Louise Lucas, State Senator Mamie Locke, and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams.

Williams expressed the importance of this day while saying that the date deserves the same recognition as the Fourth of July. He then called on corporations and other states to do the same — step-up, and acknowledge the holiday.

The following day, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo followed Virginia in making Juneteenth a paid holiday for state employees saying that now more than ever, it is important to recognize the date.

Here is a list of Hampton Roads closures in observance of Juneteenth.

Chesapeake

The city announced that all city offices will be closed. There will be no trash or recycling collections and the regularly scheduled pickup will resume on Saturday, June 20.

Norfolk

Old Dominion University

The university offices will be closed on Friday and classes will not be held.

Suffolk

All Suffolk City offices will be closed and normal operations will resume on Monday, June 22 at 8:30 a.m.

Additionally:

Suffolk Public Works Department and TFC Recycling will pick up trash and recyclables on Saturday. SPWD reminds residents trash must be placed curbside no later than 7 a.m. on the day of collection.

Suffolk’s four major parks – Lone Star Lakes, Constant’s Wharf, Sleepy Hole, and Bennett’s Creek – will remain open Friday, June 19 without a park attendant on duty.

The East Suffolk Recreation Center and Whaleyville Recreation Center will be closed.

The Suffolk Executive Airport Terminal will be open only for restaurant access only. The field and self-service fuel farm will remain open during this time.

The Treasurer’s Office and the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office inside City Hall and their satellite offices at the North Suffolk Library, remain closed to the public until further notice due to COVID-19.

Williamsburg

All city offices will be closed and emergency services will resume as normal. Parks will remain open with limited services consistent with phase 2 of the Forward Williamsburg Plan. Trash pickup will continue as normal throughout the city.

In addition to the closures, here is how you can celebrate Juneteenth in Hampton Roads with these in-person and virtual events.





This list will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Latest News