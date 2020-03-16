Judicial emergency declared in Virginia district, circuit courts until April 6; proceedings in both courts suspended

Breaking News
Peninsula Health District reports second COVID-19 death in Virginia
by: Ryan Saylor

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Supreme Court of Virginia has declared a judicial emergency effective today, March 16, until April 6.

The order says non-essential cases should be suspended.

“This order shall be in effect today, Monday, March 16, to Monday, April 6, 2020, and it is hereby ORDERED that NON-ESSENTIAL, NON-EMERGENCY court proceedings in all circuit and district courts be and hereby are SUSPENDED and all deadlines are hereby extended … for a period of twenty-one (21) days,” the order reads.

Several measures are in place because of this order, including requiring attorneys to use e-Filing if available. Courts are also to suspend new juror orientations and limit court attendance for cases which cannot be rescheduled to only attorneys, parties to the case, necessary witnesses, and members of the press.

Click here to read the full declaration.

