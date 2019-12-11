Hundreds in Richmond for ‘Rumors of War’ monument unveiling

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The conditions in Richmond on Tuesday did not deter hundreds of people from attending the unveiling of artist Kehinde Wiley’s sculpture “Rumors of War” at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

Crews continue to work to unveil the monument after the sheet covering the sculpture got snagged during the ceremony. Despite the mishap, the crowd remains in place as they await the full unveiling.

The monument, initially placed in Times Square, can be seen from the newly named Arthur Ashe Boulevard, just a few blocks from Monument Avenue

Unlike the other monuments in the capital, the massive bronze sculpture from Wiley depicts a black man — with a modern appearance, including a ponytail and Nike’s — atop a horse. The muse for Wiley was Najee Wilson.

Wiley, Gov. Ralph Northam and Mayor Levar Stoney spoke at the unveiling ceremony.

