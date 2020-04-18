House of Delegates to convene outside in Capitol Square April 22 due to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Department of General Services will close Capitol Square on Wednesday, April 22, so the House of Delegates can reconvened the General Assembly session outside.

The state House of Delegates will meet outside for the session, which is constitutionally required, according to a DGS news release.

The meeting will follow social distancing standards.

Some walkways around the Capitol will be inaccessible starting Monday, April 20.

Capitol Square will close at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, and remain closed until 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 23, or until the House has adjourned the session.

Visitor parking in the 9th and Franklin parking deck will also be closed.

“Capitol Square has remained open during the COVID-19 public health emergency; however, DGS and the Division of Capitol Police will continue to monitor gatherings on the grounds to ensure visitors are practicing social distancing and following executive orders issued by Governor Ralph Northam,” the release said.

Click here for more information on the reconvened session.

