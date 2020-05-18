Resources

Herring joins CBF for press conference on EPA failing to protect Chesapeake Bay

Photo Courtesy – Win McNamee/Getty Images

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Attorney General Mark R. Herring announced on Sunday that he will join the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and other partners for Zoom press conference discussing actions to be taken against the Environmental Protection Agency.

This information comes days after Herring announced a coalition that is suing Trump’s EPA arguing that the EPA’s new policy ignores the critical impacts of non-compliance on public health, vulnerable communities.

Purpose: Announce steps taken to hold EPA accountable for failure to protect the Chesapeake Bay
When: Monday, May 18 at 11:30 a.m.
Who: Attorney General Mark R. Herring; Chesapeake Bay Foundation President William Baker; Chesapeake Bay Foundation Vice President for Litigation Jon Mueller; Other Partners

For more information, visit Attorney General Mark R. Herring online.

More information on the Chesapeake Bay Foundation can be found online.

