Herring files another request for ‘suspension on utility disconnections’ to remain in effect

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring announced on Friday that he has filed another request for the suspension on utility disconnections to remain in effect while people are still being asked to stay home when possible.
Herring’s filing to the State Corporation Commission is asking that the suspension continues past the current expiration date of June 15.
Herring calls attention to the fact that Governor Northam has extended the state of emergency indefinitely and explains that “the existing moratorium should be extended to a point in the future after Virginia’s economy has had an opportunity to resume, allowing impacted citizens an opportunity to regain some financial footing”.
“We are still in the middle of a deadly pandemic and a state of emergency where we continue to ask Virginians to stay home as much as possible to prevent further spread of COVID-19,” said Attorney General Herring. “Unfortunately, as a result of business closures and layoffs due to social distancing measures, we have seen an unprecedented spike in unemployment in Virginia.”
“Individuals, especially hourly wage earners, are struggling to make ends meet and we must continue to ensure that Virginians have access to heat, water, electricity, and other utilities while we navigate our way through this public health emergency and tough financial times,” he continued.
Herring also suggests ways that utility services can help customers offset the cost. He recommends:
- Implementing emergency rate reductions
- Sharing the financial burden with shareholders of any investor-owned utilities
- The possibility of federally funded government loan programs for some utilities
- The SCC tracking of COVID-19 related cost savings to the cost of service
When the state of emergency first went into effect, the SCC halted utility disconnections for non-payment in March following Herring’s emergency petition requesting the freeze.
Herring’s initial request for an extension was filed on April 7 and in response, the SCC extended the freeze on disconnections through at least June 10.
The full June 5 filing can be read here.
