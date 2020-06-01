Hanover County man caught with loaded gun at Richmond International Airport security checkpoint

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Hanover County was cited by police after he was caught with a loaded gun at Richmond International Airport.

According to officials, the man from Mechanicsville was spotted by TSA officers at the airport Sunday with a .22 caliber handgun loaded with 13 bullets, including one in the chamber inside his carry-on bag.

Officials say the man also had an additional magazine loaded with 12 more bullets.

According to reports, TSA officials notified the airport police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the handgun and detained the man for questioning before citing him on a weapons charge.

