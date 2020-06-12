Grants available to support Virginia agriculture, forestry industries during crisis

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam speaks during the COVID-19 update news conference in the Patrick Henry Building Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (Mark Gormus/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Governor Ralph Northam announced a new approach to getting local governments to support agriculture and forestry businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.

The program is called the Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Planning Grant program. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services — which administers AFID — will expedite the award process and application decisions to help increase program effectiveness.

“Virginia’s ‘agribusiness’ community faces unprecedented challenges due to the ongoing public health crisis, and I am committed to using every tool we have to support them,” said Northam.

“As Virginia’s first and third largest industries, agriculture and forestry will play a leading role in our economic recovery by making this program more accessible to our local government partners, we can grow the impact of their efforts,” he continued.

AFID is designed to help localities come up with creative solutions based on the unique problems they are facing as a result of the pandemic.

The updated program guidelines also allow for flexibility in the types of projects supported and a reduced local match requirement for economically distressed communities.

“Such initiatives could include funding for website development to connect growers and customers, shared refrigerated storage facilities, or offsetting last-mile product delivery fees,” said VDACS Commissioner Dr. Jewel Bronaugh.

“Individual communities can apply for grants of up to $20,000, while two or more communities can apply jointly for up to $35,000 in grant funding.”

More information on the AFID Planning Grant program is available online and those with questions can email Jennifer Perkins.

Read the full Release.

