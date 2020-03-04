Gov. Northam signs law banning racial discrimination against hair

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam signed House Bill 1514 into law, which bans discrimination on the basis of hair.

Specifically the law bans discrimination based on hair texture, hair type, and protective hairstyles such as braids, locks, and twists.

“It’s pretty simple—if we send children home from school because their hair looks a certain way, or otherwise ban certain hairstyles associated with a particular race—that is discrimination,” Governor Northam said.

Delegate Delores McQuinn, of the 70th district, which covers parts of Charles City, Chesterfield, and Henrico counties, introduced the bill to the House last month.

Delegate McQuinn says, “a person’s hair is a core part of their identity.” She continued with , “Nobody deserves to be discriminated against simply due to the hair type they were born with, or the way in which they choose to wear it. The acceptance of one’s self is the key to accepting others.”

The bill goes into effect July 1, 2020.

