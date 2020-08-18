Gov. Northam proposes measures to expand access to voting

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures as he delivers his budget update before a joint meeting of the House and Senate money committees at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Ralph Northam is putting forward three proposals to expand access to voting in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Northam’s proposed budget includes $2 million for placing prepaid return postage on absentee ballots. The governor is also proposing a measure that would allow voters to fix an error on their absentee ballot in order to prevent ballots from being discarded due to errors. He is also pushing for language expressly permitting the use of drop boxes for absentee ballots.

“As we continue to navigate this pandemic, we must take additional steps to make it easier to vote, not harder,” Northam said in a news release. “With these measures, we will protect public health and ensure Virginians can safely exercise their right to vote in the November election. Whether you put your ballot in the mail or vote in-person, voting will be safe and secure in our Commonwealth.”

The governor’s proposals will be considered by state lawmakers during a special session of the General Assembly which began Tuesday.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring also announced Tuesday that Virginia is joining a multi-state lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s administration on operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service ahead of the November election.

