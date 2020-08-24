Former Virginia Lt. Governor John Hager passes at 83; Gov. Northam orders flags at half-staff

Lt. Gov. John Hager, bottom, accepts a portrait of former Lt. Gov. James Alexander Walker that was presented to the Virginia Senate by Walker’s grandchildren M. Caldwell Butler, top left, and Mrs. J. Fuller Robinson Jr., in the Senate chambers at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 1999. Walker had been one of a handful of Virginia’s lieutenant governors whose portraits do not hang in the Senate chamber or in the hall outside the chamber. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Virginia’s former Lieutenant Governor John Hager following his recent passing at the age of 83.

“John Hager devoted his life to public service, and I admired his love for our country and for Virginia. He served in the Army and worked as a businessman, but he will be remembered as a volunteer, an athlete, an author, and a patriot,” said Northam in a statement released Sunday evening.

While information on his death has not been made public yet, Northam’s order has the Commonwealth of Virginia flags lowered until sunset on September 2.

Hager, a North Carolina native, served as the Lt. Governor of Virginia from 1998 to 2002, and as the chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia from 2007 until 2008.

“I first met John after running for public office, and he helped me learn the job of being Lieutenant Governor. Anyone who worked in Virginia politics quickly learned that John was everywhere, and no one outworked him. He earned victory and knew defeat, and he kept going. John held fast to his principles, and he knew when to reach across the aisle to compromise. Our country misses his example,” Northam continued.

“Most of all, John was a family man. Pam and I send our thoughts and prayers to Maggie, Jack, Henry, and the entire Hager family. I have ordered Virginia state flags to be flown at half-staff for ten days in John’s honor.”



U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) also released a statement on the passing of Hager.

“I’ve known John Hager for more than 30 years and I can attest that John epitomized the very definition of a true public servant. We worked together on the Virginia Health Care Foundation to ensure all Virginians had access to health care” said Warner.

“And during my time as Governor, I was proud of the work he did on my Cabinet, serving as the Director of Homeland Security. John was a great Virginian, who, despite the remarkable obstacles he faced in his personal life, was able to persevere and give back to his community. John was a great friend to me and the Commonwealth he served,” he continued.

“I want to offer my sincerest condolences to Maggie, the boys, and the entire Hager family on their loss. I will miss him greatly.”

