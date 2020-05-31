Gov. Northam approves of Richmond curfew and puts National Gaurd on alert

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Northam issued a statement this morning saying he has authorized a curfew in Richmond and placed Virginia’s National Guard on alert.

I acknowledge each of the voices crying out for justice and healing across the United States and in our Commonwealth. I affirm the deep concerns from the black community.

I hear you. I know your pain is real. We have all seen too many people harassed, abused, and killed by law enforcement officers, in too many places, for too long—just for being black. I also know that others are exploiting this pain and are now causing violence.

I spoke with Mayor Levar Stoney throughout the night; pursuant to the Mayor’s requests, I have authorized a curfew in Richmond and placed the Virginia National Guard on alert. They stand ready to assist in protecting our residents, businesses, especially small and black-owned businesses, and the capital city.

As Governor of Virginia, I call on all Virginians to join together and build a renewed commitment to working for justice and fair treatment.”

Gov. Ralph Northam