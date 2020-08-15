Flash flood warnings across Central Virginia Saturday; Chesterfield County declares a state of emergency

Richmond

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There are flash flood warnings all across Central Virginia Saturday morning.

Chesterfield County declared a state of emergency at 2:27 p.m. because of heavy flooding.

The National Weather Serviced has issued severe flash flood warnings for:

  • Charles City County until 7 p.m.
  • Chesterfield County, until 7 p.m.
  • City of Colonial Heights, until 7 p.m.
  • The City of Richmond, until 7 p.m.
  • New Kent County, until 4:30 p.m.
  • City of Hopewell, until 7 p.m.
  • Henrico County, until 7 p.m.
  • City of Petersburg, until 7 p.m.

In Chesterfield County, the following roads have been closed off because of flooding:

  • Otterdale Road
  • Old Hundred Road
  • Goldenbrook Road
  • Mt. Hermon Road
  • Genito Road
  • Pinetta Road
  • Winterpock Road
  • Cloverleaf Lake Road
  • Old Bon Air and Rockaway Roads
  • Hull Street at Bailey Bridge
  • Bundle Road
  • Centrilia Road

In addition, police have blocked off the westbound lane of Midlothian Turnpike just past Walmart Way.

This is a breaking story stay with 8News for updates.

