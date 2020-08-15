CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There are flash flood warnings all across Central Virginia Saturday morning.
Chesterfield County declared a state of emergency at 2:27 p.m. because of heavy flooding.
The National Weather Serviced has issued severe flash flood warnings for:
- Charles City County until 7 p.m.
- Chesterfield County, until 7 p.m.
- City of Colonial Heights, until 7 p.m.
- The City of Richmond, until 7 p.m.
- New Kent County, until 4:30 p.m.
- City of Hopewell, until 7 p.m.
- Henrico County, until 7 p.m.
- City of Petersburg, until 7 p.m.
In Chesterfield County, the following roads have been closed off because of flooding:
- Otterdale Road
- Old Hundred Road
- Goldenbrook Road
- Mt. Hermon Road
- Genito Road
- Pinetta Road
- Winterpock Road
- Cloverleaf Lake Road
- Old Bon Air and Rockaway Roads
- Hull Street at Bailey Bridge
- Bundle Road
- Centrilia Road
In addition, police have blocked off the westbound lane of Midlothian Turnpike just past Walmart Way.
This is a breaking story stay with 8News for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Flash flood warnings across Central Virginia Saturday; Chesterfield County declares a state of emergency
- VDEM monitoring heavy rain and flooding throughout Virginia
- Suffolk Police rescue kayaker in distress at Sleepy Hole Park
- VIDEO: Heavy Rain may cause more flooding tonight
- Pamlico Sound Ferry routes return to two-boat schedules Sunday