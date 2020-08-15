Flash flood warnings across Central Virginia Saturday; Chesterfield County declares a state of emergency

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There are flash flood warnings all across Central Virginia Saturday morning.

Chesterfield County declared a state of emergency at 2:27 p.m. because of heavy flooding.

#Cfield has declared a local state of emergency due to heavy flooding. Many roads in the county are impassable and closed due to high water. If you come across a road that's closed or water is covering it, turn around, don't drive through it! #StayHome pic.twitter.com/w1pmaxAiCk — Chesterfield County – WEAR A MASK 😷 (@ChesterfieldVa) August 15, 2020

The National Weather Serviced has issued severe flash flood warnings for:

Charles City County until 7 p.m.

Chesterfield County, until 7 p.m.

City of Colonial Heights, until 7 p.m.

The City of Richmond, until 7 p.m.

New Kent County, until 4:30 p.m.

City of Hopewell, until 7 p.m.

Henrico County, until 7 p.m.

City of Petersburg, until 7 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning until Noon for Eastern Chesterfield County and most of the Tri Cities.. Heavy rain has dropped u to 2" in spots and flooding of low lying areas is imminent. Avoid flooded roads pic.twitter.com/6nw2JfnDsG — John Bernier (@JGB_wrictv8) August 15, 2020

In Chesterfield County, the following roads have been closed off because of flooding:

Otterdale Road

Old Hundred Road

Goldenbrook Road

Mt. Hermon Road

Genito Road

Pinetta Road

Winterpock Road

Cloverleaf Lake Road

Old Bon Air and Rockaway Roads

Hull Street at Bailey Bridge

Bundle Road

Centrilia Road

In addition, police have blocked off the westbound lane of Midlothian Turnpike just past Walmart Way.

#FLOODING: Police have the westbound lane of Midlothian Turnpike blocked off… this is just past Walmart Way. You can see the line of cars forming as they have to turn around. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/FOj6BIUbsQ — Autumn Childress 8News (@achildresstv) August 15, 2020

This is a breaking story stay with 8News for updates.

