Final report: Lack of training likely cause in copter crash during 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The National Transportation Safety Board says loss of control and a lack of recent and recurrent pilot training is to blame for a fatal helicopter crash during the protests of a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, nearly three years ago.

A final, 13-page report issued Wednesday by the NTSB noted the pilot’s loss of control after the Virginia State Police helicopter had lost lift as well as his lack of training in how to recognize such a problem and how to help the aircraft recover from it.

The crash killed 48-year-old state police Lt. H. Jay Cullen and 40-year-old trooper-pilot Berke M.M. Bates.

From previous reports

In 2017, Virginia State troopers Jay Cullen and Berke Bates piloted a helicopter on Aug. 12, to provide an aerial feed of activities on the ground as the “Unite the Right” rally commenced in Charlottesville, Virginia. According to the NTSB report, a “vortex ring state,” defined as an aerodynamic condition that causes a helicopter to descend rapidly in the downwash from its own rotor blades, subjected the aircraft to “uncommanded pitch and roll.”

A review of the Virginia State Police Aviation Unit revealed that “vortex ring state” wasn’t listed in any of the sample lesson plans for initial or recurrent training. The review also revealed that the associated maneuvers were considered to be optional.

Cullen and Bates had been employed by the VSP Aviation Unit since 1999 and 2017, respectively.

Latest Posts: