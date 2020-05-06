Emergency benefits available to SNAP users in need of food

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Social Services announced on Wednesday that it will provide emergency benefits to eligible families using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

These additional emergency funds are in an effort to help families experiencing trouble getting food during the coronavirus pandemic. Those who are eligible do not need to do anything further.

“The benefits will be automatically loaded to recipient’s SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on May 11,” according to VDSS officials. “Consistent with the release of emergency benefits in March and April, eligible households include SNAP participants who are not already receiving the maximum allotment as part of their regular monthly benefit.”

SNAP households will still receive the May benefits on the scheduled issuance date.

The SNAP account is established for eligible families who need help with purchasing food. The account can be used like cash to buy eligible food items from authorized retailers.

The fund deposits for food are made automatically into the account each month. Those using the program also receive an EBT Card, which will debit the account when eligible food items are purchased.

Individuals interested in applying for SNAP benefits may do so online through CommonHelp or by calling (855) 635-4370.

