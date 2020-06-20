Dominion Energy teams with charity foundation to commit $5M toward community rebuilding projects

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy announced earlier in June, that they will be committing $5 million to help community reconciliation and rebuilding across their region.
In honor of Juneteenth, the company said they identified specific nonprofit organizations that will receive some portion of the first $1 million of that $5 million commitment.
In Hampton Roads, the Urban League of Hampton Roads will receive $200,000.
The Urban League of Hampton Roads dedicates their work in the community to address social justice and equality.
Dominion Energy said in a press release they are encouraging employees to support their communities through their foundation’s matching gifts program.
The program matches, dollar-for-dollar, personal donations employees make to qualifying nonprofit organizations.
“We know there is more work to do in the communities we serve. It’s important that our actions reflect our commitment – as a company – to be part of the change taking place,” said Bonita Harris, Dominion Energy media and community relations manager.
