Dominion Energy teams with charity foundation to commit $5M toward community rebuilding projects

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy announced earlier in June, that they will be committing $5 million to help community reconciliation and rebuilding across their region.

In honor of  Juneteenth, the company said they identified specific nonprofit organizations that will receive some portion of the first $1 million of that $5 million commitment. 

In Hampton Roads, the Urban League of Hampton Roads will receive $200,000.

The Urban League of Hampton Roads dedicates their work in the community to address social justice and equality.

Dominion Energy said in a press release they are encouraging employees to support their communities through their foundation’s matching gifts program.

The program matches, dollar-for-dollar, personal donations employees make to qualifying nonprofit organizations.

“We know there is more work to do in the communities we serve. It’s important that our actions reflect our commitment – as a company – to be part of the change taking place,” said Bonita Harris, Dominion Energy media and community relations manager.

