Dominion Energy preparing for possible power outages during Monday’s storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy, Inc. announced on Sunday that the company is preparing for the possibility of major eastern shore outages during Monday’s storm.

The company serves about 2.6 million electric utility customers in Virginia and North Carolina and has power crews ready to respond safely while taking extra measures to continue social distancing as an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The power and energy company released a statement saying that while it is keeping a close watch on the storm, customers can prepare for the potential outages.

Storm preparation tips for customers:

Put together an emergency prep kit that includes:

Batteries and flashlights, some cash, water (1 gallon, per person, per day) and non-perishable foods. Have a first aid kit and prescriptions if needed.

If you have a generator, be sure it is fueled, tested, and properly connected before the severe weather arrives.

Plan ahead for outages:

Charge your devices.

Stock up on matches, candles, flashlights, and batteries.

Bookmark our website to easily report outages.

Buy extra bottled water and non-perishable foods.

Before a Storm:

Check weather websites for updates.

Protect sensitive electronics with surge protectors or unplug them.

Make sure portable generators are fueled and know how to connect, use safely.

Turn off major appliances like heat pumps and water heaters.

During a Storm:

Report power outages.

Be patient; damage assessment and restoration of power begin as soon as weather conditions are safe.

Leave a lamp or light on to know when power is restored.

After a Storm:

Report and check status of any outages. Report downed lines to 866-366-4357.

Stay away from downed lines and anything touching them. Always assume lines are energized.

Use generators safely.

Be careful Dominion linemen when you see them making emergency repairs.

Avoid unnecessary travel; leaving roadways open for emergency personnel and first-responders.

We are monitoring the storms that could potentially impact customers in our eastern footprint this evening into tomorrow, and are ready to handle any outages that may occur. Please be careful and do what you can to prepare yourself and your family. >> https://t.co/XvICJd7B8t pic.twitter.com/9MlBoYiuay — Dominion Energy (@DominionEnergy) April 12, 2020

Dominion Energy can be reached via phone at 804-771-6115.

