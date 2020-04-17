Dominion Energy celebrates Earth Day anniversary with virtual activities

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy announced that the company will be among those celebrating a virtual 50th Earth Day anniversary.

The power and energy company plans to have activities for parents to share with their kids involving clean renewable energy, sustainability, pollinators, and water conservation. The hope is that the educational activities teach kids about playing their part in the environment while making Earth a more sustainable planet.

Earth Day activities include:

Pollinators: Get Pumped About Pollinators What are pollinators? Do you have any in your yard or in your neighborhood? What kinds of plants attract them? Try this scavenger hunt to learn all about bees, bats, birds, and more!

Energy Conservation: Recycling Rocks Reusing and repurposing materials around the house is a great way to harness creative energy! Try a few of these eco-savvy Earth Day crafts.

Solar Energy: DIY SOLAR Oven Smores Have you ever harnessed the power of the sun? Build your own solar oven to make one of the best snacks around!

Wind Energy: Wind-Powered Sail Car Wind is power! Try to build your own wind-powered vehicle in these fun and easy experiments.

Water Conservation: All About Water Where does water come from? What happens to water when it goes down the drain? How is water cleaned? Try these experiments at home!



Activities and information can be found online.

Others moving the anniversary online include Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach Parks & Rec announced they will have online activities due to the Mount Trashmore celebration being canceled.

Dominion Energy continues to reduce hazardous emissions with a goal of net-zero carbon and methane emissions by 2050.

RELATED: Northam signs energy efficiency law, Virginia first southern state with 100% clean energy standard.

