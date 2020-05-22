DJJ: No new COVID-19 cases at Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in nearly three weeks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — No new cases of coronavirus have been reported at Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in nearly three weeks, according to the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice.

Overall, 29 residents at Bon Air have tested positive for COVID-19. All have since recovered. No new cases have been reported since May 3.

All units inside the correctional center have since been deep cleaned and social distancing measures are still in place, the Department of Juvenile Justice added.

Outdoor recreation has resumed, in addition to virtual educational services. Online college courses are expected to resume next week.

“We will continue to be strategic in our efforts to address the health and safety of Bon Air’s staff and residents, and hold these concerns as paramount,” said DJJ Director Valerie Boykin. “But we also will continue to provide the rehabilitative and education services our residents need and deserve, perhaps in new ways.”

