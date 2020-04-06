Live Now
COVID-19 death toll at Henrico long-term care facility reaches 28

Richmond

by: Dean Mirshahi

Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center disclosed Monday that eight additional residents have died of the novel coronavirus, putting the center’s death toll from the virus at 28.

The long-term care facility in Henrico County has struggled with an outbreak that has now killed at least 28 residents and sickened hundreds.

“It is with heavy hearts that Canterbury reports the virus has claimed the lives of 28 COVID-19 positive patients,” Jeremiah Davis, Canterbury’s administrator, said Monday.

On Sunday, the center said 93 residents tested positive for the coronavirus, and 35 tested negative. These numbers came after the center announced they were testing all patients.

However, Canterbury said 25 staff members have tested positive for the virus so far, but there are still tests pending.

