Deadline for individual income tax payment is Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The deadline to pay any owed individual income taxes is Monday, June 1 in Virginia.

As part of the coronavirus relief efforts, the due dates for individual income tax payments for Taxable Year (TY) 2019 were extended such that payments due April 1, 2020, are now due June 1, 2020.

“To avoid penalties, you’ll need to pay at least 90% of your tax liability on or before June 1 and pay any outstanding tax liability with a return filed by the extended due date,” said officials with the Commonwealth in a statement released.

“Interest will also be waived on TY 2019 final payments and extension payments made by June 1, 2020, if at least 90% of the tax liability is paid by June 1. Any addition to tax otherwise applicable to estimated payments for the first quarter of TY 2020 would also be waived provided the payment is made by June 1, 2020.”

Payments can be made:

Online , directly from your bank account;

, directly from your bank account; Check or money order; and

Credit or debit card, both of which incur an additional fee.

For more information, visit the Virginia Tax website.

Taxpayers who have questions, call the Virginia Tax Individual Customer Service hotline at 804-367-8031 or the Business Customer Service hotline at 804-367-8037.

