Convicted felon arrested, guns seized following altercation at Lee monument

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A convicted felon was arrested on weapons charges following an early morning incident near the Robert E. Lee statue.

Just before 1 a.m. on Friday, “officers in the area of the Robert E. Lee circle observed individuals in the traffic lanes dismounted with their bicycles,” according to police. This caused several pickup trucks to approach them.

Words were then exchanged between the individuals and the drivers of the pickup trucks.

Authorities say one pickup truck sped off and then another pickup truck ran over a bicycle while leaving the area.

Richmond Police said in a statement:

Officers quickly responded and made three traffic stops related to this incident at the following locations: 2700 block of Hanover Avenue, Huguenot Bridge, and 6500 block of Three Chopt Road. Multiple persons were detained, none with addresses in the City of Richmond. The traffic stops revealed multiple assault-style rifles, handguns, ammunition and body armor. Three assault-style rifles and one handgun were seized. Richmond Police Department

One individual was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges in relation to this incident could be forthcoming.

Police are also working to contact the victims of this incident.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

