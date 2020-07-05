City of Richmond offices and facilities enter Phase 3 tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond’s government facilities and offices will enter Phase Three of the city’s operating plan Monday, July 6.

With the new phase, first-floor public access will be provided for in-person payments at City Hall, Southside Plaza and the East District Center. However, not all departments will be open for walk-in services. You can check which are here.

City Hall will also increase its capacity to 200 members of the public in the building at one time, but some people may be asked to wait outside due to capacity limitation. Public bathrooms will remain closed and everyone entering the building must wear a face covering.

Here are some other changes:

The Office of the General Registrar will have regular business hours in room 105, but lobby capacity will be limited to two residents.

All Richmond Public Libraries will be open to the public on a reduced schedule at 50 percent capacity. Curbside growing and return services will be discontinued. Visit RPL’s website for individual branch hours.

for individual branch hours. Athletic Fields are available for rentals provided that practices are in line with the governor’s guidelines. There will no longer be any parking restrictions at Ancarrow’s Landing or Pony Pasture.

The Department of Planning and Development Review will be accepting business at the Permit Center in City Hall. However, all permit submission must still be done electronically through the online permit portal or OneDrive.

Latest Posts