Chief: Richmond officers to be disciplined for deploying tear gas on peaceful protesters

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY/WRIC) — Richmond Police have responded to a video circulating online of an officer — who is wearing a protective gas mask — running up to protesters and spraying them with gas at close range.
Video from 8News’ Ben Dennis shows demonstrators run from the area near the Robert E. Lee monument as tear gas clouds the background.
The tear gas was fired following a tweet from Richmond Police regarding claims that protesters were trying to pull down statues amid protests over the death of George Floyd.
In a tweet, RPD said that Chief William Smith has reviewed the video and the officers involved in deploying the tear gas have been pulled from the field.
Richmond Police sent out a second tweet regarding officers who have been removed from the field after Smith reviewed videos of protesters being gassed.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney tweeted Monday that he wants to apologize to peaceful protesters who were fired at with gas. He said he would apologize at City Hall on Tuesday at noon.
“To the peaceful protesters who were gassed tonight, please come. I want to apologize in person,” the mayor said.
Before Richmond’s 8 p.m. curfew went into effect, a video — which was shared with 8News — shows protesters with their hands up chanting “Don’t shoot! Hands up!” before tear gas was fired around the Robert. E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue.
Richmond Police sent a tweet afterward claiming: “Some RPD officers in that area were cut off by violent protestors. The gas was necessary to get them to safety.”
The FBI sent out a national release on Monday in hopes of getting people to help them with tips and digital media showing any “violent encounters” during protests across the country.
“Accordingly, we are committed to apprehending and charging violent instigators who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law. The continued violence, potential threat to life, and destruction of property across the United States interferes with the rights and safety of First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrators, as well as all other citizens,” the bureau said.
