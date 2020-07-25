CDC: Source of multi-state salmonella outbreak still unknown

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Health officials are trying to identify the source of a multi-state salmonella outbreak that has infected a total of 212 people from 23 states, including Virginia.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the origin of the rapidly growing outbreak has not been determined and the agency is encouraging those who have experienced symptoms of a Salmonella Newport infection should report it to their local health department and take part in interviews in order to help officials learn more about what possibly caused them to get sick.

Since Tuesday, 87 people have reported getting ill in the outbreak. In total, 212 people have been infected, 31 have spent time in the hospital and no deaths have been reported.

“Past outbreaks of Salmonella Newport infections have been linked to produce, meat, and dairy products,” the CDC said in a release on Friday. “CDC is working quickly to try to identify the source so that any potentially contaminated food can be removed from stores and peoples’ homes.”

