Catholic Diocese of Richmond releases approved safety worship practices

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Bishop Barry C. Knestout has authorized additional safety guidelines for worshiping practices on Wednesday.

These guidelines are in response to the rapid spreading of the coronavirus throughout the U.S.

The following additional directives have been approved by Bishop Knestout for the Catholic Diocese of Richmond and shall take effect immediately:

Cease distribution of the Precious Blood (Christ is fully present under both species of the Blessed Sacrament).

Refrain from shaking hands during the Sign of Peace (bow or verbal gesture is appropriate).

Refrain from holding hands during the Lord’s Prayer.

Remove holy water from the baptismal and holy water fonts.

Those that are ill are asked to stay home and avoid Sunday Mass.

These guidelines have been sent to all schools, parishes, and clergy within the diocese.

