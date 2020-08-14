Car crashes into Richmond’s Hull Street Library

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A car crashed into the side of the Hull Street Library Friday morning. This happened just minutes before Mayor Levar Stoney was expected to hold a presser at the building.

A member of the 8News team said just before 10 a.m., two vehicles were involved in the accident — an SUV and a car — at the intersection of Hull Street and 14th Street in Richmond.

(Photo: Ben Dennis)

(Photo: Ben Dennis)

(Photo: Ben Dennis)

Photo: Ben Dennis)

(Photo: Ben Dennis)

“I know we have injured resident or injured individual and it’s my hope that everyone here can be sure that their hopes and prayers are with the individual and their family,” Stoney said.

The crash resulted in a smashed window at the front of the building. Additionally, the exterior of the building suffered caused outside some damage.

8News caught up with a Richmonder who lives in the area who says they didn’t realize what occurred until he showed up at the library to return some DVDs.

“I guess I don’t know how long I’ll be holding on to these DVDs but I still have them,” he said. “I just hope everybody is alright.”

An 8News crew member did not witness anyone be taken away by ambulance. There’s no word yet on injuries.

