Body of missing minor pulled from James River after police chase

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said they found the body of a missing minor in the James River Tuesday morning following a police pursuit. Authorities said the body was located in the 4300 block of Deepwater Terminal Road.

Virginia State Police officers and Chesterfield and Richmond crews had been searching overnight for a minor who went missing in the James River following a crash on I-95. The search had focused on the part of the river behind the Philip Morris building.

According to VSP, a trooper’s radar recorded a 2013 Honda Civic traveling at 101 mph. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, but as the trooper walked up the Honda took off. The Honda took the Bells Road exit and crashed. Five juveniles ran from the scene, police said.

A juvenile female was arrested shortly after the crash, authorities said. VSP confirmed that the car was stolen out of Richmond and had one female and four males inside during the time of the crash.

According to VSP, they searched by air and land for the other four juveniles. Around 2:23 a.m., tracking K9 located three of the juveniles in the water near Deepwater Terminal Road.

VSP said that the troopers encouraged the juveniles to come out of the river for their own safety. Two came out willingly but the other refused. The trooper reportedly lost sight of third juvenile in the water.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., they found a body, which has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for identification and autopsy.

At 6:40 a.m., police said they located the final missing person in the woods off Deepwater Terminal Road.

Authorities said all the juveniles have been turned over to a legal guardian.

The incident remains under investigation and charges are pending, VSP said.

Latest Posts