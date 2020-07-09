Amended lawsuit seeking to halt Robert E. Lee statue’s removal challenges Northam’s authority

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY – FILE – This Tuesday, June 27, 2017, file photo shows a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in the middle of a traffic circle on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. Just a little over a month ago, the area around Richmond’s iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was as quiet and sedate as the statue itself. But since the May 25, 2020, police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the area has been transformed into a bustling hub of activity for demonstrators protesting against police brutality and racism. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new lawsuit seeking to prevent Gov. Ralph Northam from removing the Robert E. Lee statue was filed in Richmond Circuit Court on Wednesday, three weeks after a judge ruled that the original complaint was flawed and needed to be amended.

Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo extended a temporary injunction to halt the monument’s removal on June 18, giving Joseph Blackburn, the attorney for William Gregory, the plaintiff in the case, 21 days to file a new motion.

The amended suit challenges the governor’s authority to order the removal, claiming that if the state fails to guard and protect the monument it violates provisions in deeds from 1890, 1887 and also the state constitution and law. Northam said last month that the monument would be taken down “as soon as possible.”

The complaint also states that if the injunction is lifted, the defendants in the case, Northam and Joseph Damico, the director of the state Department of General Services, “will be allowed to breach their legal and contractual obligations to the Plaintiffs with impunity.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

