All inmates and staff at Deerfield Correctional Center to be tested for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — All inmates and staff at Deerfield Correctional Center will be tested for coronavirus this week.

The Virginia Department of Corrections is “dramatically” increasing the number of people it tests for COVID-19. The agency is conducting “point prevalence” COVID-19 testing, which means many inmates will be tested for the disease even if they aren’t showing symptoms, according to a VADOC news release.

Point prevalence testing will give VADOC a “snapshot” of how coronavirus is spreading through correctional facilities in Virginia, and it will allow the agency to treat positive cases sooner.

Point prevalence testing has already been conducted at Harrisonburg CCAP and Haynesville Correctional Center. This week, 1,600 COVID-19 tests will be administered at Deerfield Correctional Center, the news release states.

All inmates and staff at Deerfield Correctional Center will be tested for COVID-19 because the prison has a large at-risk population, including geriatric inmates.

Increased COVID-19 testing will likely mean increased numbers of positive cases in VADOC facilities.

As of Monday:

434 offenders have been tested for COVID-19

116 offenders are positive for COVID-19

50 staff members are positive for COVID-19

“This increase in testing will give the VADOC a better picture of what is happening at each of Virginia’s correctional facilities and will allow us to reduce the spread of the virus,” the agency said in a news release.

