AG Herring: Virginia’s mask requirement upheld in court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring announced on Twitter Monday that the state’s mask requirement was upheld in court.

“We have successfully defended Virginia’s mask requirement in court, making this the 10th case we’ve won in defense of our COVID safety measures,” Herring said on Twitter. “Wearing a mask is such an easy way to keep yourselves and others protected and everyone should be doing it!”

In late May, Governor Ralph Northam announced a statewide mandate that Virginians would be required to wear protective masks or face coverings in public spaces, with some exceptions, in an effort to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

🚨BREAKING🚨 We have successfully defended Virginia's mask requirement in court, making this the 10th case we've won in defense of our COVID safety measures.



Wearing a mask is such an easy way to keep yourselves and others protected and everyone should be doing it! pic.twitter.com/TzwX3ifAPn — Mark Herring (@MarkHerringVA) June 29, 2020

On Friday,May 29, the state’s mask policy went into effect.

Virginia is set to enter Phase Three of the reopening process, beginning Wednesday, July 1.

