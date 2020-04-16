ABC sales continue to climb as the stay at home order remains in effect

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — According to officials, since this time last year, ABC spirit sales have increased by nearly 59% or approximately $11.1 million with the main difference being the coronavirus.

President Trump declared a national emergency on March 13. In those four weeks, Virginia’s ABC comparative data reports show that sales for the listed time period versus the same time in FY’19, consistently increase with the greatest climb being our most current week.

Sunday, March 22, 2020, to Saturday, March 28, 2020, compared to FY’19: sales totaled $21.5 million which is an increase of 11.6%.

Sunday, March 29, 2020, to Saturday, April 4, 2020, compared to FY’19: sales totaled just over $30 million which is an increase of 16%.

Sunday, April 5, 2020, to Saturday, April 11, 2020, compared to FY’19: sales totaled just over $22 million which is an increase of 17%.

Total sales for March 2020: $107,075,293

Total sales for March 2019: $88,245,494

The total sales for March show more than a 21% increase overall.

Restaurants typically make up between 17% and 18% of spirit sales in Virginia.

ABC licensed restaurant holders saw a 2.5% decrease in spirit sales during the week of March 15 to March 21, therefore sales came solely from retail locations or ‘off-premises consumption.’

It was not until April 8 that Northam approved the sale of mixed drinks and spirits for restaurants offering delivery and curbside pickup.

With the extension of the shutdown order for nonessential businesses now in effect until May 8 and the stay at home in place until June 10, Virginians will be out of work for longer and it is possible we may see the trend continue and sales increase.

RELATED: As alcohol sales surge, local experts fear so will substance abuse.

Latest News