$5,000 reward offered in shooting death of Emporia boy

The FBI is offering a reward for information on the shooting death of K-Ron Surrat. (Photo: Richmond FBI task force)

EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — A $5,000 reward is being offered in the death of an Emporia boy, who was gunned down Labor day weekend.

K-Ron Surrat, 14, was found dead behind a home on Briggs Street near Clay Street around 3 a.m. Saturday, September 5.

The homeowner told 8News she heard gunshots and called police.

According to the FBI, the Emporia Police Department is aware of ongoing conflicts between rival gangs. They do not believe that Surrat was involved in a gang but are “cognizant that he may have been a victim of random gunfire between rival gang members.”

Investigators believe the suspect is a black male, approximately 25 years old or younger, and black car may have been involved.

If you have a tip in this case, contact the the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 or via Tips.FBI.gov.