4 Richmond restaurants get permits suspended for breaking COVID-19 rules

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four Richmond bars have had their permits suspended for violating Governor Northam’s COVID-19 executive orders mandating face coverings or other phase three guidelines.

Good Tymes, Cornerstone, Slingshot and Therapy all had their permits suspended Friday, Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health District told 8News.

Good Tymes has already been suspended once in the past for guideline violations.

Avula tells 8News they tried to work with businesses and get them to comply before temporarily revoking their permits.

He says they always start with a call, tell them they’re getting complaints, and follow up with an offer to help. Then they have one or more in person visits from them or other agencies, typically ABC to document the findings.

Despite the Health District’s efforts, Avula says they still wouldn’t comply.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

