4 people injured, 2 considered critical in Buckingham County, VA crash

Richmond

by: Keyris Manzanares

Posted: / Updated:

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four people were injured this morning in a crash in Buckingham County.

Virginia State Police said two people were taken by ambulance to the hospital. While the other victims were airlifted in serious condition.

The crash happened at 11:18 a.m. on Route 60 and Scotts Bottom Road. VSP is investigating the crash.

Charges are pending.

