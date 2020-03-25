3rd resident at Henrico rehabilitation center dies

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A third resident of the Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center died, a state health official confirmed Wednesday, marking the third Henrico County resident to succumb to COVID-19.

“Over the past 11 days, 14 Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare residents have tested positive for COVID-19. It is with heavy hearts that we confirm three of these patients, who had been receiving treatment at a regional hospital, have died. Two patients continue to receive treatment at the hospital, and – per guidance from the Henrico County Health Department – nine patients are currently being treated onsite at Canterbury in an isolated unit with dedicated nursing and certified nursing assistant staff. Their status is being monitored closely. Additionally, four Canterbury healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus,” a statement from the center said.

The news comes just one day after two other residents of Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Henrico County died.

They were two of several patients to receive treatment at a local hospital. The center has been working closely with the Henrico Health Department to try and limit the spread of the virus.

More than a week ago the health department started working with Canterbury to develop a separate ward for residents who show symptoms of COVID-19.

