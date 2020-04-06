3 new COVID-19 deaths at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center bringing the death toll to 20

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center announced that it has three new deaths as a result of the coronavirus in the last 48-hours, bringing the death toll at the facility up to 20 people.
The center said 93 residents tested positive for the coronavirus, and 35 tested negative. These new numbers come after the center announced they were testing all patients.
However, Canterbury said 25 staff members have tested positive for the virus so far, but there are still tests pending.
“Outstanding test results and numbers of suspected cases are shifting, so to avoid confusion, Canterbury has opted to report only cases that have been confirmed by testing,” Canturbury said in its announcement.
