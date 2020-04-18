25 Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center inmates test positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A total of 25 inmates at Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice says residents who have tested positive for the COVID-19 have received “round-the-clock medical care,” and are separated from other inmates.

“Of the 25 Bon Air residents who have tested positive, I’m pleased to report that 21 exhibited no outward symptoms, and only four had symptoms that were no more severe than a cold or flu,” said DJJ Chief Physician Dr. Christopher Moon. “Any resident who tested positive was immediately placed in medical isolation. Thirteen of those residents have already been released from medical isolation per Virginia Department of Health (VDH) guidelines.”

According to Dr. Moon and Dr. Bridget Wilson, Nurse Manager, all residents are screened for the virus two times per day.

Since mid-March, after consultation with the Virginia Department of Health, DJJ has implemented the following measures to provide as much protection as possible to Bon Air’s other residents and staff: