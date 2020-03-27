Breaking News
Northam coronavirus press conference
2 more residents die at Henrico rehabilitation center struggling with coronavirus outbreak

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two residents of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County, a center that has already confirmed four COVID-19 fatalities, died in the past day.

Canterbury said Friday that they believe the two residents succumbed to the coronavirus as well. In under two weeks, 19 residents and six healthcare workers at the center have tested positive for COVID-19.

The first death at the facility was announced March 24.

More than a week ago the health department started working with Canterbury to develop a separate ward for residents who show symptoms of COVID-19.

The center has been working closely with the Henrico Health Department to try and limit the spread of the virus.

