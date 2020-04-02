2 Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center employees test positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two employees at Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which has prompted the facility to halt visitation. According to the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice, one juvenile in a contracted facility and another employee have also tested positive.

The two Bon Air JCC employees who have tested positive developed symptoms after reportedly being asymptomatic when last at work. The department said the employees “had limited contact with youth” and are currently at home getting treatment.

DJJ said the juvenile who tested positive “is reported to be improving rapidly.” The other DJJ employee, based in a Court Service Unit, was not in the office for nearly two weeks before being diagnosed. The employee does not supervise or treat any youth, according to DJJ.

The department shared that it’s following guidelines from state health officials in a release:

DJJ is following Virginia Department of Health (VDH) protocols for notifications and CDC protocols for safety and cleaning. No youth has tested positive at Bon Air JCC. All residents are monitored closely for symptoms and screened every 72 hours per CDC guidelines. DJJ has been collaborating closely with the Department of Health regarding these recent diagnoses. DJJ has taken a number of steps over the past few weeks to minimize the potential impact of COVID 19. As of March 13, all visitation at Bon Air JCC was canceled until further notice. New admissions were halted until further notice. Everyone is screened in the lobby before entering the facility. Anyone who fails or refuses the screening will not be permitted to enter. Everyone entering the building must also wash and sanitize their hands in the lobby. Staff are teaching residents proper hand-washing techniques. Residents and staff are washing hands frequently. The campus has undergone a major cleaning and daily efforts have been increased. VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF JUVENILE JUSTICE

