NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Community Action Program, or HRCAP, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the official opening of the Whole Family Innovation Lab on Aug. 31. Located at 1919 Commerce Drive, Suite 110, Hampton, Va.

Partnering with the Virginia Community Action Partnership, or VCAP, the lab is designed to provide services essential to achieving financial security.

In 2019, the Virginia Department of Social Services chose HRCAP and other action agencies to implement the Two-Generation/Whole Family Pilot Project, according to a news release. With help from the General Assembly and the Governor’s Administration, the program helps families connect to services, workforce training and access coaching aimed at breaking the cycle of poverty.

The Whole Family Innovation Lab functions as a location for additional services administered through the Two-Gen program. The lab is 3,500 sq. ft. and has features including: a computer lab, game room, food pantry, clothing closet, housing counseling and supportive services for Veterans, according to a news release.

The lab is open to the public Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and every second and fourth Saturday of each month.

“HRCAP has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to eradicating generational poverty, and the new Whole Family Innovation Lab offers another opportunity to create new pathways to opportunity and improve the quality of life for the entire family unit,” said Edith G. White, CEO of HRCAP. “We appreciate the support from strategic partners like VACAP and the Virginia Department of Social Services, as well as our elected officials who continue to prioritize economic security for all residents in Hampton Roads.”