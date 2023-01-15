NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Unlike the quiet chill in the air outside around the Roseann Runte Quad on the Old Dominion University campus, inside the garage of the Motorsports Club, it is anything but.

“During the school year, pretty much all of us are just in here, everyday,” said ODU student Bryce Thacker, a design lead on the club’s Formula team.

The Old Dominion University Motorsports Club is revving up and making noise as it prepares for competition this spring.

The Motorsports Club is in full swing and will be competing this spring with a brand new car and remodeling an old one.

It’s part of the school’s Engineering Department, where bright ideas come to life.

“I’ve always enjoyed the passion of building cars and seeing how they work,” said communications lead Mason Zahn. “This club helped build that passion that I enjoy.”

Club members are working on the design of their two cars. They will be competing this spring with a brand new car and remodeling an old one. They have Formula-style cars (F1-style cars), which run on circle tracks, and Baja cars, which run on off-road tracks.

In previous competitions, the club has done well, though last year was one to chalk up as a learning experience.

“Last year we did not do very well at competition,” said Scott Thornton, a design lead on the Baja team of the Motorsports Club. “Our shortcoming was our brakes, so that’s one needed improvement that we’re going to be making this year. We have all kinds of things break, but that’s kind of part of the deal with building these cars. We build them, and of course, we have to maintain them.”

This year, the Motorsports Club is excited to represent ODU and showcase its motorcars at two different competitions, both hosted by the Society of Automotive Engineers International.

The goal of the club is to attract new members and keep the program running.

“The more people that we can get into the club, the better,” Thacker said. “We’ll look at the things that happened prior and learn from them and just basically do better at competition.”

Said Zahn: “The future of this club looks good.”